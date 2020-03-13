Ravens place franchise tag on LB Matthew Judon

The team has decided to keep a key pass rusher.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have decided to keep a key pass rusher.

The team has placed the franchise tag on LB Matthew Judon, who was set to become a free agent next month.

Judon, 27, started all 16 games for Baltimore last season while leading the team in sacks (9.5), tackles for loss (14) & forced fumbles (4).

He also had 56 tackles.