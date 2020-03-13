x
Ravens place franchise tag on LB Matthew Judon

The team has decided to keep a key pass rusher.
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon works out prior to an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 28-12. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have decided to keep a key pass rusher.

The team has placed the franchise tag on LB Matthew Judon, who was set to become a free agent next month.

Judon, 27, started all 16 games for Baltimore last season while leading the team in sacks (9.5), tackles for loss (14) & forced fumbles (4).

He also had 56 tackles.

Now, the team will enter the off season with one key piece in place.