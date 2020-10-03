x
Ravens G Marshal Yanda to retire after 13 seasons

The Ravens will be without a key cog in the team's offensive line next season.
Credit: AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates a 61-yard touchdown play with Marshal Yanda during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/John Munson)

BALTIMORE — The Ravens will be without a key cog in the team's offensive line next season.

G Marshal Yanda has retired after 13 years with the team.

The Ravens announced the move on Twitter:

Yanda, 35, started 166 of the 177 games he played for the Ravens, including 15 last season.

An 8-time Pro Bowler and 2-time All-Pro, Yanda's crowning achievement will be the Ravens' Super Bowl victory in 2013.

Multiple players gave Yanda shout outs on social media:

