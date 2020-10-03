Ravens G Marshal Yanda to retire after 13 seasons

The Ravens will be without a key cog in the team's offensive line next season.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens will be without a key cog in the team's offensive line next season.

G Marshal Yanda has retired after 13 years with the team.

The Ravens announced the move on Twitter:

Yanda, 35, started 166 of the 177 games he played for the Ravens, including 15 last season.

An 8-time Pro Bowler and 2-time All-Pro, Yanda's crowning achievement will be the Ravens' Super Bowl victory in 2013.