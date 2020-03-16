Ravens acquire DE Calais Campbell from Jaguars

Campbell, 33, re-signed with the Ravens on a two year deal that could be worth up to $27 million.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens began the NFL's post-CBA signing moves with a big trade.

The team has acquired DE Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth round pick.

Campbell, 33, was entering the last year of his deal, but upon completion of the trade, he re-signed with the Ravens on a 2-year, $27 million deal, including $20 million guaranteed.

Despite his advanced age, Campbell was a productive defensive end last season, posting 6.5 sacks and 56 tackles in 16 starts.