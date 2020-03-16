x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Ravens acquire DE Calais Campbell from Jaguars

Campbell, 33, re-signed with the Ravens on a two year deal that could be worth up to $27 million.
Credit: AP
AFC defensive end Calais Campbell (93), of the Jacksonville Jaguars, walks onto the field before the start of the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BALTIMORE — The Ravens began the NFL's post-CBA signing moves with a big trade.

The team has acquired DE Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth round pick.

Campbell, 33, was entering the last year of his deal, but upon completion of the trade, he re-signed with the Ravens on a 2-year, $27 million deal, including $20 million guaranteed.

RELATED: Ravens place franchise tag on LB Matthew Judon

RELATED: Ravens G Marshal Yanda to retire after 13 seasons

Despite his advanced age, Campbell was a productive defensive end last season, posting 6.5 sacks and 56 tackles in 16 starts.

Now, he will join a Ravens team that just re-signed fellow pass rusher, LB Matthew Judon.