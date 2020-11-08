Rangers NHL lottery luck brings comparisons to Ewing, Knicks 1985 draft conspiracy theory

The controversial 1985 NBA Draft Lottery has caused many basketball fans to come up with conspiracy theories over the decades. NHL fans may follow suit.

WASHINGTON — The National Hockey League's New York Rangers got lucky on Monday, clinching the league's first spot in the upcoming draft after the franchise was picked for the first spot through a lottery ball system.

Now enters the comparison to Ewing, the Knicks and the NBA from 1985 that took over Twitter on Monday due to how the Rangers got the pick. And, what will likely be their pick of new hockey talent, Alexis Lafreniere.

The Rangers had a 12.5% chance of winning the lottery pick and were one of only eight teams that could be picked.

But the number of complicated rules to the picking process, and how the Rangers got the pick while still being a decent team in the league, had hockey fans pointing fingers at the NHL.

Coming out of Georgetown University, Ewing was one of the most sought after college talents, and the Knicks were a perfect team for a great player that could be placed in the NBA's biggest media market.

What led to further talk of conspiracy to this day is that the 1985 draft was the first time the NBA used a lottery-type picking system, and then-commissioner David Stern picking the envelope with the Knick team name in it looked suspect to some watching it on television.

As the legend of the draft lottery continued, it has become an American sports folklore. And to be honest, probably ended up being a great thing promotionally for the NBA, who would se major profits from its growing interest in the US due to players like Ewing himself.