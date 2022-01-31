Rams safety, Lancaster native Nick Scott, talks Super Bowl run, changing positions | Sitdown

Belief in himself, dedication to team fuel success for Lancaster native

YORK, Pa. — Rams safety is on a good run, a Super Bowl run in fact. The Lancaster native finished the season strong with two interceptions in the season's closing weeks and in the NFC divisional round intercepted Bucs QB Tom Brady.

Scott stayed hot in the NFC championship game with a brutal, but legal hit that sent a message that he controlled the middle of the field.

Before Sunday's NFC Championship FOX43 caught up with Scott via after a Rams practice to talk everything from what he remembers about his eyars growing up in Lancaster, to being in the zone on coverage.

Scott also flashes back to his position change while he was at Penn State, the exact moment he knew to request the change and who helped him make the change be as successful as it has been.