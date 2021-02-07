Race fans and businesses giveback during Pa Speedweek | Spotlight

From care packages to pit passes and even dinner for teams.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — Just a few days left of the 31st Annual Pa Speedweek. Central PA racing wouldn’t be what it is today without the most important part, the fans and local businesses that help support the drivers and teams.

The community is constantly rallying to help out but especially during the 10-day grueling stretch of racing.

All stepping up when it’s needed the most. Care packages handed out just before the second race kicked off at Lincoln Speedway.

“It came to me one morning while i was on my way to work. Just happen to think about it and i talked to brad about doing it and it just went from there. We took off with it and figured these guys deserve a chance and things too,” said Donna Gossert from Spring Grove.

Teaming up with her son’s local business, Checkered Flag Media. The mission and goal of their business is to give back to all levels and all forms of the dirt track racing.

With a simple Facebook post just a little more than a week out from Pa Speedweek, support started pouring in. The original idea was just a case of water for each team. But, that idea turned into a whole lot more: water, snacks, personal items and shop supplies. Enough to help at least 60-teams rolling into the Fabulous Lincoln Speedway.

“There’s a ton of support for local racing, here. You can see it ever week in the stands. Fans come to cheer their favorite drivers on and they’ll do whatever they can,” said Brad Gossert, Co-owner of Checkered Flag Media.

That isn’t the only thing, several businesses and fans have also raised enough money to pay for five pit pass for every team, racing the entire 10-day stretch of Pa Speedweek.

“When you get a couple hundred bucks and it goes a long way. Especially, when you’re racing ten straight nights,” said Ron Rutherford, Owner of Mamma’s Pizza of Wellsville who helped spearhead the idea of paying for pit passes.