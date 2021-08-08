PSU's Luketa seeing snaps at defensive end | Pride of the Lions

Penn State DC Brent Pry is confident in the linebacker's ability to be successful at both positions.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — FOX43's first in-person look at the Nittany Lions in over two years reveals that Penn State looks a little bigger and moves a little faster as the roster definitely features some physically intimidating guys.

Head Coach James Franklin announced a surprise defensive move. Linebacker Jesse Luketa is seeing some time at defensive end, partially because they've lost Adisa Isaac to an injury that's possibly season-ending. Luketa had been thrust into a major role at linebacker in 2020 with the absence of Micah Parsons.

Luketa struggled at times, but there's no denying the raw talent and according to Defensive Coordinator Brent Pry, he has the versatility to handle time at both positions.

"I'm excited about Jesse having a dual role in our defense. Jesse is one of those guys, like Micah, like Nick Tarburton, Cam Brown, those guys that are hybrid guys coming in, Brandon Smith to a degree. They have traits to both positions so we are able to maximize what Jesse can do well and maximize his assets by playing him some on the edge."