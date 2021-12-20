PSU has big week as Lions ink highly touted recruiting class | Pride of the Lions

YORK, Pa. — A big day for the future of the Penn State football program as it was early National Letter of Intent day this past Wednesday. Penn State brings in a top ten class at number six according to Rivals.com. That ranking partly due to the highly rated local prospects from District III including one athlete each from the Lanc-Leb, Mid-Penn and York-Adams leagues. It was a busy day that started early and went till the afternoon as announcements were celebrated.