PSU has big week as Lions ink highly touted recruiting class | Pride of the Lions

Three local standouts give class lots of District III flavor

YORK, Pa. — A big day for the future of the Penn State football program as it was early National Letter of Intent day this past Wednesday. Penn State brings in a top ten class at number six according to Rivals.com. That ranking partly due to the highly rated local prospects from District III including one athlete each from the Lanc-Leb, Mid-Penn and York-Adams leagues.  It was a busy day that started early and went till the afternoon as announcements were celebrated.  

