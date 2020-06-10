PSU Football families only at Beaver Stadium

"We are aware the governor has updated his guidance on large gatherings related to sporting events. This updated directive on stadium capacity will most directly allow families of our football student-athletes and essential staff involved in the game day operation to be present this fall. We are pleased to be able to accommodate those closest to our football program and enable them to cheer on their family members. The Big Ten’s guidelines of families only will not permit us to welcome additional fans to Beaver Stadium in 2020."