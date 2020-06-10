PSU Football families only at Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — High schools and pro teams across Pennsylvania are working to allow more fans to attend their games, following Tuesday's increased capacity limits.
The same can't be said for Nittany Lion season ticket holders, as PSU is following guidelines handed down by the conference.
Penn State Athletics released this statement:
"We are aware the governor has updated his guidance on large gatherings related to sporting events. This updated directive on stadium capacity will most directly allow families of our football student-athletes and essential staff involved in the game day operation to be present this fall. We are pleased to be able to accommodate those closest to our football program and enable them to cheer on their family members. The Big Ten’s guidelines of families only will not permit us to welcome additional fans to Beaver Stadium in 2020."
The Nittany Lions will kick off the 2020 season at Indiana on Oct. 24. PSU will have their home opener at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 31 when Coach Franklin and company hosts No. 6 Ohio State.