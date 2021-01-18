PSFCA plans to have Big 33 game

The 2020 game was canceled for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For the first time since it was established in 1958, the 2020 PSFCA Big 33 game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After last years cancelation, there were questions about the plans for the 2021 big33 game. As soon as the committee canceled, they got right to work planning for the next year.

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) Executive Director Garry Cathell says the 2021 game will be played.

"We don't know what the game is going to look like' said Cathell. 'If we're going to have host families or if we're going to house them. If we house them, that's a big expense that we don't normally have and if we don't house them, what's the practices going to look like?"

They will carry over the Big 33 junior cheerleaders and have try outs for the remaining spots from the prior seniors. The committee hopes to still have buddies but this pandemic hasn't made it easy. They want the kids and coaches to have as normal as a process as they can.

The PSFCA learned from what the PIAA and the fall football season accomplished to keep the planning moving forward.