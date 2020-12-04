Pry excited to have Barnes back as coach

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For the first time since 2011, Sean Spencer will not be Brent Pry's defensive line coach.
Coach 'Chaos' left Penn State during the offseason to join the New York Giants coaching staff.
The Nittany Lions have since hired John Scott Jr., who spent last season with South Carolina.
Scott Jr. will have some help. Former Penn State defensive end Deion Barnes is returning to Happy Valley to join the Nittany Lions as a graduate assistant and Pry could not be happier to have him back in the blue and white.