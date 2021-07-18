Prospect camp a step towards normalcy for Bullets

The Bullets hired Maurice Banks in February of 2020 and he's finally closing in on his first game as head coach.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Sounds of Saturdays in the fall can't come soon enough for the Gettysburg College football team.

"Ever since I stepped on the field it's always felt like home, so it's definitely good to be back," said Bullets wide receiver Mike Vigliano.

"Coming out here, it's a lot of people's way to woosa and it's a whole other world," added defensive lineman Chris Singleton Jr.

Head coach Maurice Banks was hired in February of 2020. He's still waiting to coach his first game, so even something like hosting a prospect camp is a step in the right direction.

"Something as simple as having some guys run around in camp makes you think like things are kind of getting back to normal, so it's really good to see guys running around," said Banks. "Camp is right around the corner for us, so our guys are excited for any shot to get back on the field."

Banks and the bullets have seen some staff changes so they're once again installing a new offense.

"Installing a system for the young guys, it's going to be as hard as it is for the old guys because nobody's been on the field for the past two years. But at the end of the day, it's all going to be hard work," said Singleton Jr.

"I'm really excited for what Coach (Andy) Dicken is doing with the new offense," added Vigliano. "I think it fits very well to my playing style specifically and the personnel that we have."

Gettysburg may not have been on the field, but Coach Banks believes they still made up ground in a key area for any program.

"The good thing for us was that we got to focus on the culture because guys weren't here. The big thing for us is that you're going to have to have self-discipline and accountability. We made a lot of steps without losing any games yet," added Banks.