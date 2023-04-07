Professional Lebanon boxer Nicolas Hernandez gives back by training young adults in the ring

Hernandez still fights professionally and simultaneously trains young adults looking to get on the right path as well.

LEBANON, Pa. — Inside Lebanon pro boxer Nicolas Hernandez's gym there are many up-and-coming boxers, just like himself.

His goal is simple: To help anyone who seeks him train and learn a new skill in boxing, hoping they fall in love as he did.

"My life changed because boxing helped me," said Hernandez. "I think I can help and change these guys little by little."

The sounds of hard work and determination fill the gym with each punch. Hernandez coaches his pupils along the way with encouragement and guidance that not many Lebanon natives can get anywhere else.

It was especially important to Dashawn Buie, a humble up-and-coming boxer who's followed Hernandez's steps very closely.

"What he’s bringing to the table... nobody is doing that," said Buie. "I’m going to be that person that is going to take advantage for real."

Much of the time is spent perfecting techniques along with bag work and sparring sessions. It's a simulation of the trials and tribulations life brings.

"There are going to be bad people in your life they are going to come and try to hurt you," said Hernandez. "You have to simulate that and just continue to your goals and working for your family."

Hernandez knows what it takes to be successful in the ring. His gym serves as safe haven away from all the world's problems.

“I’ve been through a lot like a lot it hurts," explained Buie. "The other day I had a deep talk with Coach Hernandez, I think there is always a time to change. I just want to set a good example for my kids,"