x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Pro teams bring betting to the game with stadium sportsbooks

Professional sports teams and gambling companies are increasingly bringing sportsbooks to the game, opening betting facilities in or near stadiums.
Credit: Associated Press/Mark Tenally
FILE - This July 4, 2013, file photo shows a U.S. flag, in the shape of the country, in the outfield before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park in Washington. Professional sports teams and gambling companies in the U.S. are increasingly bringing the sports book to the game, opening sports betting facilities in or near stadiums.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Professional sports teams and gambling companies in the U.S. are increasingly bringing sportsbooks to the game, opening betting facilities in or near stadiums.

It might seem counterintuitive to spend millions on brick-and-mortar retail outlets when over 80% of U.S. sports betting is done via phone or computer. But the idea is to provide a place for fans to watch and bet on sports all year long.

This week alone, BetMGM opened a sportsbook at the home of baseball's Washington Nationals, and FanDuel announced plans for a sportsbook inside Chicago's United Center, where the Bulls and Blackhawks play.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Cumberland Valley "falls" their way to District III team wrestling finals