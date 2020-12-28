Pride of the Lions: PSU sees four defensive linemen leave

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It's been a busy week on the campus of Penn State University.
The Nittany Lions have running back John Lovett coming to Happy Valley by way of the transfer portal from Baylor. While the portal gives, it also takes away. Defensive linemen Antonio Shelton and Judge Culpepper will be playing elsewhere next fall. Shelton has another year of eligibility and will be a grad transfer. Culpepper is a redshirt sophomore and backed up Culpepper this past season.
While defensive end Shane Simmons was one of many seniors who were granted an extra year of eligibility, Simmons will hang up his cleats and focus on getting into the business world.
After being named an All-Big Ten Defensive End this season, Jayson Oweh is ready to test the NFL waters. The redshirt sophomore will enter the 2021 NFL Draft, where some experts see the Nittany Lion being a potential first round pick.