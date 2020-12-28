Pride of the Lions: PSU sees four defensive linemen leave

The Nittany Lions also have a running back transferring in from Baylor.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It's been a busy week on the campus of Penn State University.

The Nittany Lions have running back John Lovett coming to Happy Valley by way of the transfer portal from Baylor. While the portal gives, it also takes away. Defensive linemen Antonio Shelton and Judge Culpepper will be playing elsewhere next fall. Shelton has another year of eligibility and will be a grad transfer. Culpepper is a redshirt sophomore and backed up Culpepper this past season.

Thank you for everything Penn State! I’ll always love you!! #WeAre



-Groovy pic.twitter.com/IuAEhGTtTX — Antonio Shelton (@groovyIV) December 23, 2020

While defensive end Shane Simmons was one of many seniors who were granted an extra year of eligibility, Simmons will hang up his cleats and focus on getting into the business world.

It’s been an amazing ride and I’m so glad that I got to do it “My Way.” #WeAre Penn State for life!!



All love, Shane pic.twitter.com/VMKTrBb6S5 — Shane Simmons (@Shizzeee_) December 21, 2020

After being named an All-Big Ten Defensive End this season, Jayson Oweh is ready to test the NFL waters. The redshirt sophomore will enter the 2021 NFL Draft, where some experts see the Nittany Lion being a potential first round pick.