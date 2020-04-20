Pride of the Lions: PSU deep at running back

KJ Hamler is expected to be taken in the NFL Draft later this week and Ricky Slade is no longer listed on the depth chart. No concerns coming from State College about offensive firepower with Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford all back to carry the ball for Penn State. Our Pride of the Lions segment talks about the three guys ready to produce for the Nittany Lions in the backfield with insight from their position coach Ja'Juan Seider. Seider says all three could be listed as starters right now.