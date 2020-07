PSU Director of Athletics Sandy Barbour tries to give fans an idea of what a game day environment will look like in State College.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Usually at this time of year in State College, the questions about the upcoming season surrounds the Penn State depth chart.

That's the least of their problems in 2020.

There are still so many questions surrounding the fall sports schedule in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Nittany Lions are working on plans for many different scenarios.