The NCAA has ruled that voluntary workouts can take place on campus starting June 1. Penn State's football players appear ready to be back together in State College. Safety Lamont Wade said this week that he wants to see his teammates as soon as possible so they can start forming bonds with the newer and younger guys. The first game is a little more than three months away and the school has not announced a return date for the Nittany Lions.
Pride of the Lions: players ready to be together
Safety Lamont Wade wants to see teammates as soon as possible