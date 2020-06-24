Pride of the Lions: Parsons seeks leadership advice from Barkley and McSorley

The Harrisburg native will return to campus as part of Phase Two.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg native and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons returned to campus this week as part of the Phase Two return for student athletes.

There will still be plenty of expectations during his junior season, but Parsons is ready to add a new title to his resume; leader.

Parsons has been in touch with former Nittany Lions Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley to learn how to step into the new leadership role.