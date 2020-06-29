Pride of the Lions: Noah Cain healthy and stronger

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State expects to have another strong running attack in 2020. Sophomore running back Noah Cain is a big reason why they plan on moving the ball effectively on the ground. Known as a north-south runner, Cain is healed up from lingering injuries in his freshman season and has packed on some more muscle so he can continue to grind out the tough extra yards. He's excited about learning the new offense from coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and says the game is slowing down for him.