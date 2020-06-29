Pride of the Lions: Noah Cain healthy and stronger

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State expects to have another strong running attack in 2020. Sophomore running back Noah Cain is a big reason why they plan on moving the ball effectively on the ground. Known as a north-south runner, Cain is healed up from lingering injuries in his freshman season and has packed on some more muscle so he can continue to grind out the tough extra yards. He's excited about learning the new offense from coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and says the game is slowing down for him.
"I think last year my eyes were all over the place when I go back and watch film," Cain pointed out. "Even when I was running, I was really just playing ball honestly. My main goal is for the game to slow down for me this year so I can make more plays when my number is called."
Cain rushed for 448 yards on 84 carries with 8 touchdowns in 2019.