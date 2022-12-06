Lions legends Franco Harris, Fusina, Mitchell and others cruise to Bermuda; James Franklin sounds off on NIL | Pride of the Lions

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Happy Valley Cruise is back in action. The event returned for the first time since 2020. The Royal Carribean's Adventure of the seas ship hosted Penn State legends and fans all for a purpose to help fight children's cancer, and not to get lost in the shuffle is the 50th year celebration of Franco Harris' Immaculate Reception.
Penn State legend and Harris' teammate Lydell Mitchell knows all to well just how talented his counterpart was and says it's the top play in NFL history.
"Number one play ever in the NFL and he was pleasantly surprised by it and I wasn't," said Mitchell "No question that is the number one play in NFL history and certainly it was chosen as that it's being at the right place and right time and it goes back to being in school when Joe told us to go to the ball."
The catch of course in the 1972 season against the Raiders in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs.
In more current times Penn State Head Coach James Franklin sounded off on the hot topic of NIL. Ohio State coach Ryan Day recently said that it would take 13 million to keep a roster in tact, and Franklin emphatically stated that PSU would be no different.
"I don't know the schools you are talking about," said Franklin to reporters "If we want to compete with the schools that you guys all write articles about us competing with why wouldn't our number be the same as others."
Franklin brought up a reference to the housing market setting the standard for sellers of homes. The animated coach emphatically stated that Penn State will be in the thick of the NIL conversation and it is a must have in the new era of college football. Penn State Freshman Running back and 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year Nick Singleton recently signed an NIL deal with West Shore Homes a Mechanicsburg based company. Other players such as Ji'Ayir Brown have signed with NIL companies such as Limitless management group.