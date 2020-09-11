Frenzy: Penn State in disarray

Pride of the Lions: Distractions are in locker room

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — When Penn State players pushed for a season, this is not what they had in mind. The Nittany Lions show little signs of fight and sit Sit at 0-3 after getting spanked by a Maryland team Vegas had them favored to beat by more than 20. and if you are looking for a single cause it may be hard to find one because Penn State turtled up against Maryland in more ways than one.

On defense, Penn State continues to look lost and even slow. Maryland torched the Penn State secondary for two touchdowns on slant routes in which bad angles once again proved to be costly. Before Maryland's second score however Penn State had a chance to cut into the deficit. Facing a fourth and three at the seven yard line coach James Franklin chose to go for it instead of attempting a short field goal. The result a low percentage fade route into the end zone and no points on the board. Was this desperation early in a game, or an ill fated attempt to inject some artificial energy and confidence into a squad that appears to be desperate for both?

The offensive line continues to leak like an oil spill, battering Sean Clifford to the point that when he has time, his throws are often sailing. After words Penn State wideout, Jahan Dotson, one of the few bright spots on the team, spoke about distractions. While Sean Clifford called this a "poor performing football team" and "unacceptable."

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth said he has "some thoughts" on what those distractions are but like Clifford and Dotson chose to keep them private. He also said the Lions need to "reflect" after the game.