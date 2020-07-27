Pride of the Lions: back on the field

Penn State in 14-day walk through period without helmets and pads

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — They've waited a long time to get back on the field. Even though it's without helmets or pads, Penn State's football team is thrilled to be together to get in some reps. The NCAA is allowing a 14-day walk through period for college football teams because they missed the entire Spring practice.

"Through the roof," said Junior Linebacker Ellis Brooks. "This is the most I think I've ever missed football in terms of how hard we've been working, how it can be taken away in the blink of an eye."

Brooks is one of a number of talented linebackers on the team battling for playing time. The extra time on the field is also valuable for an offense learning a new system.