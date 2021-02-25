Polar Bears make history with first ever undefeated regular season

Northern York boys basketball team finishes the regular season 17-0.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — You could call it a "Cinderella story," but if you ask any of the players on Northern York's boys basketball team, they aren't done. They want more. Wednesday evening, the Polar Bears became the first team in school history to have an undefeated regular season, finishing the regular season with a 17-0 record.

"We're in the history books. It's pretty exciting," said Jordan Heisey, Northern York Senior.

To reach 17 wins, it didn't come without some struggles along the way. The Polar Bears head coach Kyle McGill says, "We've go through a little adversity. We've had some injuries creep up on us. They stuck with it. We had a few rough patches here at the end of the season and I think the last few games we really started to hit out strive again and I can't be more proud of this group of guys."

They used their final regular season game against a very good York Surburban as a district game because they are, so far, one of the toughest teams they've faced.