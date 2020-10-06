Players aren't the only ones excited for possible return

Umpires anxious to play ball

WEST YORK, Pa. — With all the talk about leagues starting back up, there are conversations about how long the players need to get ready.

But they are not the only ones ready to say play. Umpires want back in the game as well.

"I`m going by my equipment thinking why, why, why, how did this happen," mutters Doc Petry. With 34 years of officiating and umpiring under his belt Petry expresses the thought many umpires have had with the cancellation of the baseball season.

It is one of heartbreak brought on by the coronavirus. Even after months of a new reality, the pain is still real for those who love the game of baseball according to Martin Deal who is the President of the PIAA York-Adams Umpire Chapter.

"I bet I looked at that uniform 30-40 times and thinking, hey we would have a big game today and be out there with my friends. But you know you can`t fill that void."

"Something we live for and just such an enjoyment and to have that taken away just a terrible feeling," adds Petry.

Umpiring is a fraternity with a love for the game that few may understand. From pregame, to balls and strikes to heat of the moment with coaches, a bunch of feelings that just can`t be replaced says Joe Havanas.

"It's a special group, nobody else except the people in our group know what we experience. Getting yelled at, the laughs that you have that noone knows is going on with the coaches and players."

Deal knows exactly what Havanas is talking out.

"Being out here with these guys it's the best. It's being out here with your friends, you get a bond with these guys and you look forward to it. My wife says she is sometimes jealous of how much time I spend with these guys."

The current season may be dust in the wind but some limited summer baseball opportunities appear to be on the horizon with the recent announcements with intent to play and that puts a smile on their faces.

"My little league guys are extremely excited about the opportunity, says Bill Meyers who is an umpiring consultant and assigner for District 14th Little Leage.

"I have guys everywhere from York to Greencastle to Shippensbug, they are very excited to get on the field and many are contacting leagues they have never worked for before just to get on the field and get that opportunity to work games."