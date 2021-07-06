Longtime Steelers broadcaster Ilkin retiring to fight ALS

Ilkin played 14 years on the offensive line for the Steelers from 1980 to 1993. He is 63 years old and spent the last 23 as a broadcaster for the team.

PITTSBURGH — Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers radio analyst Tunch Ilkin is retiring to focus on his fight against ALS.

Ilkin played 14 years on the offensive line for the Steelers from 1980 to 1993.

He is 63 years old and spent the last 23 as a broadcaster for the team. He announced his diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s disease last fall.

