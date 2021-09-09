Watt, 'worth every penny,' returns to practice for Steelers

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says the Steelers should pay Watt “whatever the heck he wants.”

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has found an ally in his contract negotiations with the team in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger says the Steelers should pay Watt “whatever the heck he wants.”

Watt is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The Steelers want to lock Watt up long term, but negotiations between the two sides appear to have bogged down with the season opener in Buffalo looming.