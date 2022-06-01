Steelers' Watt takes aim at NFL's single-season sack record

Watt has 21 1/2 sacks this season, the most by any NFL player since Kansas City's Justin Houston had 22 in 2014.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt needs 1 1/2 sacks on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens to break Michael Strahan's single-season record.

The Steelers also have a chance to reach the playoffs with a win and some help elsewhere in the league.

Watt has 21 1/2 sacks this season, the most by any NFL player since Kansas City's Justin Houston had 22 in 2014.

Watt signed a contract in September that made him the highest-paid defender in the league.