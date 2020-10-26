Steelers dominate early, hold off Titans for 27-24 win

The Pittsburgh Steelers stand alone as the AFC’s last undefeated team thanks to a dominant start and a bit of late luck.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — The Pittsburgh Steelers stand alone as the AFC’s last undefeated team thanks to a dominant start and a bit of late luck.

Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Diontae Johnson, and the Steelers remained perfect by holding off Tennessee 27-24 Sunday in a game originally scheduled for Oct. 4 and rescheduled by the Titans with the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season.

Stephen Gostkowski, who made a 51-yarder earlier in Tennessee’s comeback try, missed a 45-yarder wide right with 14 seconds left that sent the Steelers running around in celebration.

The Steelers improved to 6-0 on the season, and will travel to the division rival Baltimore Ravens for a Sunday afternoon match up.