Steelers trade veteran LB Ingram to Chiefs for 2022 pick

The Steelers traded veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (8) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft. 

The teams made the announcement hours before the NFL’s trade deadline. 

The move gives Kansas City’s struggling defense some much-needed help, though Ingram did sit out Pittsburgh’s win over Cleveland on Sunday with what the team called a groin injury. 

The 32-year-old Ingram spent the first nine years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers before signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in July.

The Steelers will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football on Nov. 8 at 8:15 p.m.

   

