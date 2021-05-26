x
What boycott? Majority of Steelers arrive on time for OTAs

A majority of the 90-man roster showed up for the start of organized team activities.
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided not to boycott offseason activities after all. 

A majority of the 90-man roster showed up for the start of organized team activities. 

The players hinted last month they may skip the voluntary OTAs due to concerns over health protocols and protections. 

Defensive end Cam Heyward said the team worked with the players to resolve any issues so the players would be at ease. 

Heyward added he expects 100% participation during the club's mandatory minicamp in June.

