Steelers re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster to one-year deal

PITTSBURGH — Editor's note: The above video is from March 9.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is staying in Pittsburgh.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a one-year deal with the former second round pick.

Smith-Schuster, 24, will return for his fifth season with the Steelers after totaling 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns in the past four years.

In 2020, he had a career-high 9 touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster appeared to confirm the signing on his Twitter page:

The team will pair Smith-Schuster with second-year receiver Chase Claypool, giving quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a formidable top two options in the passing game entering 2021.

The team also re-signed offensive lineman Zach Banner in recent days.

