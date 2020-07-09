QB Paxton Lynch, WR Ryan Switzer among Steelers cuts

The Steelers trimmed the team's roster to 53.

PITTSBURGH — Quarterback Paxton Lynch’s NFL odyssey might have to continue somewhere other than Pittsburgh.

The Steelers cut the former first-round pick while trimming their roster to 53 players.

Lynch was taken 26th overall by Denver in 2016 and signed with Pittsburgh last October to provide some depth.

Lynch’s size and pedigree intrigued the Steelers but he was unable to beat out Devlin “Duck” Hodges to serve as the third quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph.