Jets trade LB Avery Williamson to Steelers

Sources say the Jets have agreed to trade veteran linebacker Avery Williamson to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets have agreed to trade veteran linebacker Avery Williamson to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jets are also sending a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Steelers for Pittsburgh’s 2022 fifth-rounder, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the deal.

The New York Daily News first reported the trade Sunday night.

The deal moves Williamson from the 0-8 Jets to the 7-0 Steelers who are the league’s only undefeated team.