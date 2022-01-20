x
Steelers' Tomlin: 'all options' on the table at QB in 2022

Ben Roethlisberger is likely heading toward retirement after 18 years.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says all options are on the table when it comes to finding a starting quarterback in 2022. 

Ben Roethlisberger is likely heading toward retirement after 18 years. 

Backups Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins will get a chance to compete for the job, but Tomlin did not rule out using free agency or the NFL draft. 

Tomlin did indicate offensive coordinator Matt Canada will return for a second year, but added that longtime defensive coordinator Keith Butler and general manager Kevin Colbert could both retire in the coming months.

