Steelers' Tomlin: 'all options' on the table at QB in 2022

Ben Roethlisberger is likely heading toward retirement after 18 years.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says all options are on the table when it comes to finding a starting quarterback in 2022.

Ben Roethlisberger is likely heading toward retirement after 18 years.

Backups Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins will get a chance to compete for the job, but Tomlin did not rule out using free agency or the NFL draft.