Joey Porter Jr. selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Porter Jr., 22, is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker Joey Porter, and now will be taking up his father's mantle in the Steel City.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Editor's note: The above video is from March 24, 2023.

Former Penn State defensive back Joey Porter Jr. is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team selected the former Nittany Lion standout with the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Due to the Miami Dolphins' violations, they forfeited the 21st pick in the first round, making Porter Jr. a second round selection.

Porter Jr., 22, is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker Joey Porter, and was voted Penn State's Most Valuable Defensive Player in 2022, while totaling 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups.

Prior to the draft, there was an expectation that he could've been a first round pick.

At Penn State's Pro Day, Porter Jr. went through drills led by Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, which, naturally, brought up questions about falling to the Steelers.

"I don't know if I will be there or not. Hopefully I can go as early as possible but to be in Pittsburgh would be a blessing," Porter Jr. said then.