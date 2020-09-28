x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Steelers stay perfect, keep Texans winless in 28-21 victory

The Steelers improved to 3-0 for the first time in a decade by putting the clamps on the Texans in the second half.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) celebrates on the sideline with teammate cornerback Joe Haden (23) after making a touchdown catch against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — James Conner ran for 109 yards and the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed perfect by rallying past the Houston Texans 28-21. 

The Steelers improved to 3-0 for the first time in a decade by putting the clamps on the Texans in the second half. Houston managed just 51 yards and two first downs after halftime as an early 11-point lead vanished. 

The Texans dropped to 0-3. 

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt collected a sack to win bragging rights over older brother J.J., a star defensive end for the Texans.

Pittsburgh will take its perfect record on the road next week, as they travel to face the Tennessee Titans at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, October 4.

Related Articles