Steelers, Broncos meet with plenty of questions at QB

The Steelers are 1-3 and 18-year veteran Ben Roethlisberger is in the midst of a deep slump.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are dealing with quarterback issues heading into their Week 5 meeting.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin remains adamant that Roethlisberger is “absolutely” capable of playing at a high level.

Denver starter Teddy Bridgewater has spent the week in the concussion protocol after being injured last week against Baltimore.