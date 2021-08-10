x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Steelers, Broncos meet with plenty of questions at QB

The Steelers are 1-3 and 18-year veteran Ben Roethlisberger is in the midst of a deep slump.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger thorws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are dealing with quarterback issues heading into their Week 5 meeting. 

The Steelers are 1-3 and 18-year veteran Ben Roethlisberger is in the midst of a deep slump. 

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin remains adamant that Roethlisberger is “absolutely” capable of playing at a high level. 

Denver starter Teddy Bridgewater has spent the week in the concussion protocol after being injured last week against Baltimore. 

If Bridgewater can't play, the Broncos will turn to Drew Lock.

Related Articles

 

Download the FOX43 app here.