Injured Big Ben rallies unbeaten Steelers past Cowboys 24-19

Ben Roethlisberger threw all three of his touchdown passes after shrugging off a knee injury, rallying Pittsburgh to a 24-19 victory.

DALLAS — Ben Roethlisberger threw all three of his touchdown passes after shrugging off a knee injury, rallying Pittsburgh to a 24-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and keeping the Steelers as the NFL’s only unbeaten team.

Pittsburgh is 8-0 for the first time in the storied franchise’s history despite an upset bid from the Cowboys.

Garrett Gilbert was the fourth different starting quarterback in five games for Dallas.

His first career start ended up being a lift for an offense on a team that still lost its fourth straight game without Dak Prescott.