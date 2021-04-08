Don't expect starters in Cowboys-Steelers Hall of Fame game

You won’t find many, if any, stars playing Thursday night when the NFL preseason begins with Dallas playing Pittsburgh.

CANTON, Ohio — If you’re looking for stars during Hall of Fame enshrinement week, concentrate on the museum itself and the inductions this weekend.

Indeed, with the number of preseason games reduced from four to three, with the exception of the Cowboys and Steelers, the opportunity to see the big names on the field will be diminished further.

For Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, the Hall of Fame game carries importance as a trial for guys on the back end of the roster, and for backups at key positions.