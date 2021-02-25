Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
He released the following statement on Monday via Twitter: "I want to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern for my health. Luckily I have had minimal symptoms and I'm thankful to be in good health," he wrote. "I want to thank those media professionals who knew about my situation and respected my privacy. It is very much appreciated. I'll be back in the office soon while I continue to work virtually from home. Thanks for your support and well wishes!"
It would seem from his statement that Tomlin is in fairly good health. The Steelers did not confirm the head coach's diagnosis but did say that other members of the coaching staff and other personnel were sent home on Monday after testing positive, according to ESPN.
Tomlin, 48, is set to enter his 15th season with the team in 2021.