Week of isolation works for Big Ben; Steelers rip Bengals

The Steelers continued the best start in franchise history, improving to 9-0 on the season.

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger threw for a season-high 333 yards and four touchdowns despite being forced to stay away from the team facility all week due to COVID-19 protocols, and the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed unbeaten with a 36-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Roethlisberger was one of four Steelers put on the COVID-19 list last Monday due to contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He connected with Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster for touchdowns in the first half that ended with the Steelers holding a 22-7 lead. Johnson finished as the team's leading receiver with 116 yards.

Roethlisberger found rookie Chase Claypool twice for scores in the second half as Pittsburgh improved to 9-0.