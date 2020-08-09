Steelers sign DL Cameron Heyward to 4-year, $71 millon extension

Pittsburgh's deal with one of the its longest tenured players may keep Heyward in black and gold for his entire career.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached an agreement on a four-year, $71 million contract extension with defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

Entering his tenth season with the Steelers, Heyward, 31, already had a year left on his deal, so this extension will tie him to Pittsburgh through the 2024 season.

In 2019, Heyward had 9 sacks and 83 tackles, proving to be a force in the middle of the team's defensive line.

He was also elected to his third straight Pro Bowl.