Steelers sign DL Cameron Heyward to 4-year, $71 millon extension

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached an agreement on a four-year, $71 million contract extension with defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.
Entering his tenth season with the Steelers, Heyward, 31, already had a year left on his deal, so this extension will tie him to Pittsburgh through the 2024 season.
In 2019, Heyward had 9 sacks and 83 tackles, proving to be a force in the middle of the team's defensive line.
He was also elected to his third straight Pro Bowl.
Heyward will now be apart of a defensive core with LB Devin Bush and S Minkah Fitzpatrick to give the Steelers a star at each level of its defense.