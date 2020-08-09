x
Steelers sign DL Cameron Heyward to 4-year, $71 millon extension

Pittsburgh's deal with one of the its longest tenured players may keep Heyward in black and gold for his entire career.
Credit: AP
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is shown during practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The Steelers signed Heyward to a five-year contract on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, worth around $75 million. The 31-year-old was entering the final season of a six-year deal he signed in 2015. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached an agreement on a four-year, $71 million contract extension with defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

Entering his tenth season with the Steelers, Heyward, 31, already had a year left on his deal, so this extension will tie him to Pittsburgh through the 2024 season.

In 2019, Heyward had 9 sacks and 83 tackles, proving to be a force in the middle of the team's defensive line.

He was also elected to his third straight Pro Bowl.

Heyward will now be apart of a defensive core with LB Devin Bush and S Minkah Fitzpatrick to give the Steelers a star at each level of its defense.

