ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers’ new-look offense overcame a slow start, Ulysees Gilbert returned a blocked punt 9 yards for a touchdown and Pittsburgh rallied to a season-opening 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Down 10-0, the Steelers scored on each of their first four possessions of the second half, with Roethlisberger putting Pittsburgh ahead for good by lobbing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson in the left corner of the end zone.
Josh Allen and the Bills produced a dud following an offseason in which many pegged the defending AFC East champs as Super Bowl contenders.
The Steelers will host the Las Vegas Raiders in their home opener on Sept. 19 at 1:00 p.m.