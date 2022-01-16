Chiefs blow by Steelers, expected to be Roethlisberger's last NFL game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes over an 11-minute span of gameplay, doubling up on the Steelers, 42-21.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 42-21 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card on Sunday night.

The loss is expected to be the last game Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger plays in the NFL.

Despite hanging with the Chiefs in the first quarter, the Steelers inability to move the ball on offense hurt them down the stretch.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Steelers were able to score a touchdown early in the second quarter.

Over the next 11 minutes of game play, Mahomes threw five touchdown passes, breaking the game wide open.

He gave his team the spark they needed after a slow first quarter, finishing with 404 yards and five scores through the air.

On the other side, Roethlisberger finished with 215 yards and and 2 touchdowns. He passed Hall-of-Famers Brett Favre and Joe Montana for the third most passing yards in NFL playoff history in the contest.

Rookie running back Najee Harris struggled in his first playoff game, totaling only 29 yards on the ground and fumbling for the first time in over 350 touches this season.

The loss ends the Steelers improbable run to the postseason that required the Jacksonville Jaguars upsetting the Indianapolis Colts last weekend for the team to play tonight.

If it truly is Roethlisberger's last NFL game, here's a look at some of his final statistics:

ROETHLISBERGER'S CAREER STATS

PASSING YARDS - 64,088

PASSING TOUCHDOWNS - 418

RUSHING YARDS - 1,373



RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS - 20

QB RECORD - 165-81-1

2004 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

6x Pro Bowler