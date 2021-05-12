x
Steelers turn away Ravens 20-19 after failed 2-point attempt

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 236 yards and two second-half touchdowns to Diontae Johnson as the Steelers halted a three-game winless streak.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers edged the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 after turning aside a 2-point try by Baltimore in the final seconds. 

The Ravens pulled within one with 12 seconds to go and opted for a 2-point conversion instead of forcing overtime with an extra point.

Lamar Jackson's flip to tight end Mark Andrews fell incomplete and the Steelers survived. 

Pittsburgh improved to 6-5-1 with the win. 

The Ravens fell to 8-4.

The Steelers will hit the road, traveling to face the Minnesota Vikings on Thurs., Dec. 9 at 8:20 p.m.

