x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Gomes, Corbin lead Nationals; Pirates lose 9th straight

The Nationals won their third in a row and sent Pittsburgh to its ninth straight loss.
Credit: AP
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Yan Gomes connected for a grand slam and Trea Turner got four hits, leading Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1.

The Nationals won their third in a row and sent Pittsburgh to its ninth straight loss. 

Corbin pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing one run and eight hits. He struck out seven and walked one while going at least eight innings for the first time since Aug. 21, 2019. 

Gomes’ slam finished a five-run first inning against Tyler Anderson.

The teams finish their series with a game today at 4:05 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.