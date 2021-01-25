Yankees get Jameson Taillon from Pirates for 4 prospects

Taillon is recovering from his second Tommy John Surgery, and will join a rotation headed by former Pirates' teammate, Gerrit Cole.

PITTSBURGH — The New York Yankees have made a second offseason addition to their starting rotation, acquiring Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates for four prospects.

Pittsburgh received right-handers Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Taillon has not pitched since May 2019 following his second Tommy John surgery.

He joins a rotation headed by his former Pirates teammate Gerrit Cole.

It also is projected to include Deivi García, Jordan Montgomery and Corey Kluber, who has a pending $11 million, one-year contract subject to a successful physical.

In addition, Luis Severino is expected to return from Tommy John surgery last Feb. 27.