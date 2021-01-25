x
Yankees get Jameson Taillon from Pirates for 4 prospects

Taillon is recovering from his second Tommy John Surgery, and will join a rotation headed by former Pirates' teammate, Gerrit Cole.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Pittsburgh. A person familiar with the trade talks tells The Associated Press the New York Yankees made the second addition to their starting rotation of the offseason, agreeing to acquire right-hander Taillon from the Pirates for four prospects. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH — The New York Yankees have made a second offseason addition to their starting rotation, acquiring Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates for four prospects. 

Pittsburgh received right-handers Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith. 

A 29-year-old right-hander, Taillon has not pitched since May 2019 following his second Tommy John surgery. 

He joins a rotation headed by his former Pirates teammate Gerrit Cole. 

It also is projected to include Deivi García, Jordan Montgomery and Corey Kluber, who has a pending $11 million, one-year contract subject to a successful physical. 

In addition, Luis Severino is expected to return from Tommy John surgery last Feb. 27.

