Steven Brault 2-hits Cardinals, ending Pirates' 8-game skid

Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Steven Brault delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Steven Brault pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, Gregory Polanco hit a three-run homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped an eight-game skid with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. 

St. Louis dropped to third place in the NL Central, 6 1/2 games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs and one back of the Cincinnati Reds. 

Brault had never pitched more than seven innings in his previous 43 starts. 

The Cardinals got their only hits in the third when Kolten Wong and Tommy Edman hit back-to-back singles, with Edman driving in St. Louis' only run. 

The teams will play a doubleheader today beginning at 4:05 p.m.

