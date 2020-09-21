Molina homers, Flaherty fans 11 as Cardinals top Pirates 2-1

Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer as the St. Louis Cardinals kept their hold on a postseason spot with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Jack Flaherty pitched six dominant innings as the St. Louis Cardinals kept their hold on a postseason spot with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Molina’s home run to the bleachers in left field came in the seventh inning off Derek Holland and extended St. Louis’ winning streak to a season-high four games.

The Cardinals had been shut out by Joe Musgrove over the first six innings. Flaherty allowed only one run and two hits while striking out 11 and walking two.

The Pirates will host the Cubs as the team enters the final week of its season.